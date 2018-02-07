Business robbed on Carter Hill Road in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery in Midtown Montgomery.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, police responded to a robbery at a business in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road Wednesday around 9:20 a.m.

Multiple police officers could be seen at the BB&T Bank branch after the robbery was reported. The bank's address is 2914 Carter Hill Road.

Police say no weapon was used during the robbery, and no property was taken.

No arrests have been made.

