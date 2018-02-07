2015 ticket may have saved driver's life Wednesday morning

The driver of a truck that hit multiple trees walked away from the crash. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

A ticket written to a Montgomery County driver three years ago could possibly be what spurred the actions that saved his life Wednesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash in the county following heavy rain that rolled through the area. The driver of a white pickup truck had slid off the wet road and slammed into several trees.

The same driver was pulled over in 2015 by a state trooper who wrote him a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers said after that ticket, the driver started wearing a seatbelt.

"Thankfully, he was wearing one today and walked away from this crash!!" the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a social media post and urged others to make sure they buckle up, especially in bad weather.

