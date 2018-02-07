Potential AL flu-related deaths climb to 87; 2 child deaths confirmed

The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Wednesday, ADPH officials listed 87 non-pediatric cases they're reviewing as of Feb. 3. That's up from the last statewide report released on Jan. 31 that showed 53 cases under investigation.

ADPH is looking at medical records for each case to confirm the diagnoses.

ADPH has also confirmed two flu-related child deaths as of Feb. 3, up from one in the previous report.

This is the eighth straight week of "widespread" flu reported in Alabama, per ADPH's Influenza Surveillance Map. A state public health emergency was declared by Gov. Kay Ivey on Jan. 11.

The majority of the deaths under investigation continue to be from the northern half of the state.

ADPH says flu-like illnesses continue to increase across the state.

