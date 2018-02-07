Man injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday afternoon

One victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Stephens and Westcott Street. There, they found the victim, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

