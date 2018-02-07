Man injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday afternoon - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday afternoon

One victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News) One victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. 

According to police, officers responded to the area of Stephens and Westcott Street. There, they found the victim, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly