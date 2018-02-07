Committee approves teacher raise, prekindergarten expansion

Posted: Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:10 PM EST 2018-02-07 19:10:10 GMT Updated: Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:56 PM EST 2018-02-07 19:56:30 GMT
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
A task force is looking for ways to expand internet access in Cuba and is warning that the island's government uses online restrictions to stifle dissent.

Lawmakers are demanding Myanmar's exclusion from U.S.-led military exercises in neighboring Thailand next week amid pressure for more American sanctions in response to atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.

Shutdown looming, House and Senate pursue spending deals while Trump says he'd "love" to see the government close if immigration issue can't be taken care of.

President Donald Trump is citing protests over health care funding in Britain to attack Democrats for "pushing for Universal HealthCare.".
New data show the number of sexual assaults reported at the U.S. Military Academy roughly doubled during the last school year _ and it's the latest example of the military's persistent struggle to root out such...
AP count: Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018, only 3 percent less than last year despite Trump's repeal push.
Text messages between two FBI officials that have been reviewed by The Associated Press show they spoke admiringly of the FBI director at the time, James Comey.

President Donald Trump has broken silence on the stock market.

The White House is advancing the idea of planning a grand parade in honor of the U.S. armed forces, brushing aside criticism from Democrats.