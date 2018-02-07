Sadness in the air at Lee H.S. during National Signing Day

It’s National Signing Day!More >>
National Signing Day at Lee High School in Montgomery had a little bit of a pall in the air as seven players signed letters of intent to play college football.
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.
Norway's Olympic chefs ordered 1,500 eggs using Google Translate to send the message. They got 15,000 instead.
As many of the top high school student athletes across the Fever Country area prepare to make their college decision, WSFA 12 News would like to celebrate with them and their families.
Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.
