Sadness in the air at Lee H.S. during National Signing Day

Shaquille Johnson's brother, Edward Johnson, couldn't speak when it was his turn to take the microphone at the signing day ceremony at Lee High School Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

National Signing Day at Lee High School in Montgomery had a little bit of a pall in the air as seven players signed letters of intent to play college football. For 18-year old Edward Johnson, it's a day he will never forget.

Johnson was the only one who simply could not speak when his turn came to take the microphone. He remains in shock, emotionally scarred after a family tragedy Sunday morning.

Someone shot and killed his older brother, Shaquille, on Winona Avenue in Montgomery. Shaquille Johnson was a star player, too, for Lee High School, having led the Generals to the playoffs in 2015 as the team's quarterback before later signing to play junior college ball in Kansas.

Standing with WSFA 12 Sports Director Stephen Gunter, Shaquille was named the 2015 Fever Athlete of the Year.

Edward Johnson signed to play for Northeast Mississippi Junior College in Boonville, Mississippi. Friends and family say the younger brother has tough times in front of him but people like cousin and Alabama star Mack Wilson were in town Wednesday to help him navigate the road ahead.

In a bit of irony for the Johnson family, Edward's girlfriend delivered their baby son on the very day Shaquille died.

Montgomery police have released very little details on the potential motive behind the fatal shooting and, so far, no one has been arrested.

