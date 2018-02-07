Montgomery man facing charges in Prattville robbery, burglary

A suspect wanted in connection to an early January shooting in Lubbock, Texas has been arrested in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service.More >>
Three people, including two teens, were shot Tuesday evening in Montgomery.More >>
A Montgomery jury has convicted an 18-year-old for the Sept. 2016 armed robbery and carjacking of a woman at a local restaurant's drive-thru.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room on Sunday, according to Fairfield Police and Miles College personnel.More >>
A 19-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with murder after a victim was fatally shot Saturday.More >>
MPD and Medics responded to the 2000 block of E South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject shot.More >>
A now former Phenix City Police Officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after a woman in custody accuses him of sexual assault.More >>
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the day 36-year-old Antonio Means and 26-year-old Frank Hill were shot and killed in the parking lot of a public housing complex in the Town of Mosses.More >>
A man at the center of a rare murder-for-hire case in Montgomery has died in Arizona after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
