Montgomery man facing charges in Prattville robbery, burglary

A Montgomery man is facing charges in a Prattville robbery and several car break-ins Monday morning.

Douglas Denion Segars II, 25, is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail for an offense unrelated to the Prattville incident. Once he makes bond for the Montgomery charge, he will be arrested on counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

According to Prattville officials, officers were called to the 900 block of Fairview Avenue at 4:30 a.m. in reference to a robbery and burglary. A suspect had entered an occupied home in the area and, armed with a gun, robbed the three people inside. The suspect left without harming anyone.

Prattville's investigation led officers to discover the suspect also broke into several vehicles in the area of the robbery within the same time frame. Prattville police were able to identify Segars as a suspect, and with the help of the Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested on an unrelated offense. Evidence was then obtained to connect him to the Prattville crimes.

Once charged in Prattville, Segars' bond will be $230,000.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.