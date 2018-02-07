$5 million cash bond set for Millbrook man in viral video investigation

Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.



Moore has been charged with five felony counts, including rape in the first degree, facilitating travel to meet a child for sex, and three counts of traveling to meet a child for sex. According to the state, there are multiple child victims in this case. Moore is considered a danger to the public at large and a flight risk. His bond is set at $5 million cash.

Authorities suspect he is the man shown assaulting a child in a video that went viral on social media. Alabama investigators say the child has been located and is safe. Moore also has felony warrants in Michigan, where he is accused of sexually assaulting three children at his mother's home in Detroit.



In Michigan, Moore is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 in the first degree, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using computers to commit a crime, and distributing obscene matter to children.

Authorities in Alabama started investigating on Jan. 31 when multiple law enforcement agencies were alerted to a video showing the sexual assault of a child on social media, said Lt. Brooke Walker, commander of the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit. Moore was developed as a suspect and a search warrant was issued for his home in Millbrook. There, authorities arrested Moore's wife, Tonya Moore, and charged her with interfering with prosecution. Walker said she was uncooperative in the investigation and tried to help Moore flee.



Moore turned himself in to Millbrook police Tuesday at 3:30 a.m.



