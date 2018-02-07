Activated Montgomery weather sirens were test, EMA says

Despite weather sirens being activated in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon, there is no active risk of severe weather. That according to WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson.

The sirens are generally tested on the first Wednesday of the month during clear, calm weather so as not to alarm citizens. While there's no active severe weather in the Montgomery area Wednesday afternoon into early evening, the day has seen strong weather activity which would generally prompt a test’s cancellation.

However, a person who answered the phone at the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the EMA conducted its test , which activated sirens around 3:30 p.m.

