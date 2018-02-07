Auburn football announces 2018 National Signing Day class

Top high school athletes across the country made their announcements of where they will be playing their college football come fall and Auburn will be home to quite a few new faces.

On the Plains, the Tigers will look to continue success on the gridiron and this 2018 signing class can help keep that going.

Auburn announced the signing of nine players, and they are:

Kolbi Fuqua: Ath, 6-1, 210 Cordova, AL/ Cordova

Matthew Hill: WR, 6-2, 185 Snellville, GA/ Brookwood

Rucgard Jibunor: Buck, 6-3, 215 Athens, GA/ Athens Christian

Caleb Johnson: DL, 6-3, 260 Columbus, GA/ Northside

Harold Joiner: RB, 6-3, 210 Birmingham, AL/ Mountain Brook

Roger McCreary: DB, 5-11, 180 Mobile, AL/ Williamson

Coynis Miller Jr.: DL, 6-2, 300 Birmingham, AL/ Jackson-Olin

Anthony Schwartz: WR, 6-0, 180 Ft. Lauderdale, FL/ American Heritage

Arryn Siposs: P 6-2, 200 Melbourne, Australia/ Pro Kick Australia

