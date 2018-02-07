Enterprise police warn about phone scam

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.More >>
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.More >>
A bill that would require secure manhole covers to be placed on top of grease traps was in front of Alabama lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
A bill that would require secure manhole covers to be placed on top of grease traps was in front of Alabama lawmakers Wednesday.More >>