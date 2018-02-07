Enterprise police warn about phone scam

According to police, the caller will tell the potential victim that arrest warrants have been issued for them, for failure to appear for jury duty. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Enterprise Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a law enforcement officer.

According to police, the caller will tell the potential victim that arrest warrants have been issued for them, for failure to appear for jury duty. They will then tell the victim how to get a "green dot card," which is similar to a money order from Rite Aid to use as a surety bond. The caller may tell the victim their phone is being tracked, insisting they remain on the line until the card is purchased.

The scammers have voicemail systems set up as a law enforcement agency for returned calls. They claim to be representatives of the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who receives a call like this should call law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.