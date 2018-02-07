Damage, injuries reported after Houston County storms

Another mobile home was among at least five to sustain some damage. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Storms rolled across Alabama Wednesday, causing damage and injuries in the Houston County area.

Straight line winds of between 65 to 70 mph blew through the area of Harden Road, causing minor damage to at least five mobile homes and destroying a sixth.

At least five people were injured, three of whom required medical attention.

"That's incredible right there," said Sheriff Donald Valenza. "I understand they were in it" speaking of the mobile home that was destroyed. "We were very lucky and those people were extremely lucky."

The Red Cross is in the process of assisting the family of the house that was destroyed.

Houston County officials confirm straight line wind caused damage to mobile homes off Harden Road. 5 damaged - 1 destroyed.

