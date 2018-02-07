Concerns raised over fentanyl legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Concerns are being raised that Alabama's proposed crackdown on fentanyl trafficking could end up putting low-level users in jail for years.

Former Alabama U.S. attorney Kenyen R. Brown told the House Health Committee Wednesday that a person with a trace amount of fentanyl mixed with other drugs could potentially be prosecuted as a drug distributor.

The Senate-passed bill sets mandatory minimum sentences based on weight. One gram would bring three years in prison. Brown said the concern is that fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs and cases are prosecuted based on the mixture's total weight.

Sen. Cam Ward, the bill's sponsor, say he is open to changing the legislation.

Supporters note that fentanyl is far deadlier than heroin and is doled out in micrograms in a medical setting.

