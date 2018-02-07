AL girl's death prompts legislation aimed at securing grease traps

The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are making another attempt for reform in the payday and title loan industry. More individuals and organizations in Alabama are becoming more aware of predatory lending practices in the state. This increased awareness is prompting many to support the need for major reform. Alabama Arise is vocal when it comes to the serious problem payday loans create for residents here in the state. "We see people who take out payday loans take...More >>
A bill that would require secure manhole covers to be placed on top of grease traps was in front of Alabama lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
Concerns are being raised that Alabama's proposed crackdown on fentanyl trafficking could end up putting low-level users in jail for years.More >>
Teachers and school employees could get a 2.5 percent pay raise later this year.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives voted to allow the phrase "In God We Trust" on public buildings, but only after debate went far off track.More >>
Payday lending reform will once again be debated by Alabama lawmakers during the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.More >>
Some Alabama legislators have received subpoenas for campaign finance records in what appears to be an attorney general's review of campaign spending.More >>
It's been nearly 10 months since Kay Ivey was sworn in as Alabama's latest governor, following the scandal surrounding Robert Bentley.More >>
