AL girl's death prompts legislation aimed at securing grease traps

A bill that would require secure manhole covers to be placed on top of grease traps was in front of Alabama lawmakers Wednesday.

The legislation follows the tragic death of 3-year-old Sadie Andrews in October when she and her family went to Bruster's Ice Cream in Auburn for a treat. Sadie, who was playing with her siblings, fell through the lid of the grease trap and drowned.

State Senator Tom Whatley, R- Lee County, worked with the girl's family to help create the legislation. It would require businesses to have a manhole cover that secures over the top of grease traps and must be strong enough to prevent anyone from falling through.

Whatley said the bill should prevent another life from ending too early.

He added that the bill shouldn't be too restrictive on businesses but provide extra protection around the state.

