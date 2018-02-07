Wiregrass sees several players sign on the dotted line

Many players from the Wiregrass will continue their football careers at the next level (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It was National Signing Day all across the nation and it was no different down in the Wiregrass.

Over at Charles Henderson High School, five Trojans signed their national letters of intent to play college football.

Jacob Griffin and Jordan Dix-Hudson will continue teaming up as the duo is headed to Huntingdon College. Tobias Dilliad will play for Union College and Kendarius Robinson will be headed to Delta State. 3-star running back Jared Wilson had four hats out in front of him but pulled the switcharoo and pulled out the Jags hat from his jacket and is South Alabama bound.

“Coach Steve Campbell, he’s a great man and the new running back coach. Coach Warren, he texts me everyday, calls me every morning,” said Wilson. “He’s just been showing a lot of love and I know I’ll fit in perfectly.”

Joining Wilson in Mobile will be Enterprise kicker Andrew Osteen, while his teammate Jay Hensley is headed to Point University and Noah Shattuck to Tennessee State. Wildcat standout Chance Warren will go to Annapolis to enroll at the Naval Academy.

“The environment was great,” said Warren. “The tradition has always been what it is. I want to surround myself with people of the same nature as me, that whatever want to be the best at whatever they put their mind to.”

Another service academy has claimed a Wiregrass product. Carroll’s Tim McClendon was all Army most of this past season, but had a change of heart and went with Air Force.

“My mom always told me that football isn’t going to last forever,” said McClendon. “So, I was just making sure I didn’t make a four-year decision but a 40-year decision, and I feel like I did that.”

Opp’s “Mr. Do It All” Reggie Thompson had several looks but decided to trade in the black and yellow for some green and white and will play at Marshall.

“They gave me an opportunity to come up there,” said Thompson. “When I went on a visit, I liked the visit. I came back and talked to my family and they said if that’s what I want to do, then do it. So I did.”

Other signees from around the area saw several heading to the Capital City. Six other players are headed to Huntingdon including Rehobeth teammates John Dalton McLean and Brady Herring, Dothan Duo Burke Breedlove and DJ Marshall, and Ashford’s Briceson Cook and Jonathan McCreay.

Alabama State landed commitments from Houston County’s Devin March and Goshen’s Zack Alford. Northview’s Dwylan Glover signed with Tuskegee.

Other signees in the area include Dothan’s Kyshunn Parks to Tennessee Valley Prep, Houston County’s Immanuel Dawsey to Union College, Elba’s Taylor Rodgers to Birmingham-Southern, Headland’s Blain Branch to Culver-Stockton College, Goshen’s Ivan Hynkle to Southeastern, Goshen’s Dawson Hamlin to West Florida, Goshen’s JaQuinton Daniels to Gulf Coast Prep, Daleville’s Kingston Lister to Middle Georgia, and Daleville’s Tyler Presley to Reinhardt College.

