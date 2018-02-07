Grocery delivery service to launch in Montgomery Thursday

Customers can have items from Target brought right to their front door in just a few hours, when Shipt launches its delivery service in Montgomery Thursday.

Shipt will offer same-day delivery of an in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products.

"We have seen that consumers really enjoy the convenience that Shipt offers, giving people back their time to go to soccer games with their kids or spend more time at home with their family," said Lindsey Seal, Shipt representative. "Or maybe it is an elderly person that can't get out of their house we are happy to deliver groceries to them."

Customers have to have a membership to use the delivery service. New Shipt members who sign up prior to the launch will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

The only things Target does not deliver through Shipt are alcohol, prescription medicine and clothing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.