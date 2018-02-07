Bill could increase pay for corrections officers in dangerous areas

Lawmakers debated legislation Wednesday that would create a pilot program to pay corrections officers working in dangerous areas more.

For years, Alabama hasn't had enough officers to staff the state's prisons, putting staffing levels around 50 percent. New legislation would give the department the flexibility to increase wages for officers, especially those working in more dangerous areas.

The program could be used as a test to see what type of raise correctional officers would need to help move the needle for more workers.

The bill did hit a speed bump Thursday when lawmakers wanted some amendments added, but most seem to think this legislation will pass.

