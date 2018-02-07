Driver tries to turn high-speed car chase into foot chase in Alex City

A man in Alex City was apprehended by police after he tried to escape on foot after a lengthy high speed chase came to an end, Alex City Police said.

According to police, things began after a man ran a stop sign at the Alex City Walmart shortly before 8 p.m. Police say that led to the man taking off, afterwhich police pursued him in a high-speed chase.

The chase went on until about 8:26 p.m. when the chase ended on Coley Creek Road near the intersection of Barrett Road. That was only the end of the car chase though, as the suspect tried to then run away on foot.

Police say a brief pursuit took place before the man was taken into custody.

Alex City Police report no injuries and no police units were damaged.

The man has since been arrested and charged with fleeing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.