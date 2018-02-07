Man arrested after he led Alex City police on high-speed chase

Alex City police charged a man Wednesday after he led police on a high speed chase.

Roland Mancilla, 35, has been arrested and charged him with two misdemeanors; attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

According to police, things began Wednesday after Mancilla ran a stop sign at the Alex City Walmart shortly before 8 p.m. Police say Mancilla took off, leading police on in a high-speed chase.

Police said the chase went on for 10 miles with speeds up to 80 miles an hour.

The chase ended on Coley Creek Road near the intersection of Barrett Road. That was only the end of the car chase though, as Mancilla then tried to elude police on foot.

Police said a brief pursuit took place before the man was taken into custody.

Alex City Police reported no injuries and no damage to police units.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.