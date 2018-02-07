Texas A&M holds on for 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) held on for their third straight win after squandering a 17-point lead in the second half. Freshman guard T.J. Starks scored a career-high 23 points.

Mustapha Heron's 3-point attempt from a few feet across midcourt bounced off the rim at the buzzer, capping a wild second half and final minute.

Malik Dunbar forced a jump ball off an inbounds pass with 50 seconds left, but Auburn (21-3, 9-2) gave it right back when Wilson caused a turnover.

D.J. Hogg missed a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down and Horace Spencer was fouled with 10 seconds left.

Spencer tied it with a pair of free throws. Wilson then drove toward the basket and was fouled by Chuma Okeme.

After a long review by the officials, the 80 percent foul shooter swished the first one and missed the second. Spencer grabbed the rebound with 3.2 seconds left.

Auburn just got it across midcourt to set up a desperation final shot.

Robert Williams scored 16 points and Tyler Davis had 15 for the Aggies. Admon Gilder added 11 points, and Starks shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Heron led Auburn with 28 points. Jared Harper had 13 points and eight assists. Desean Murray scored 11 and Anfernee McLemore 10.

Auburn leading scorer Bryce Brown left late in the first half with a right shoulder injury and didn't return. He had seven points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies, trying to make a late surge toward an NCAA Tournament berth, produced their second win over a top-10 team this season. ... Texas A&M had three starters taller than any of Auburn's players.

Auburn: Sporting the program's highest ranking in 18 years, had a five-game winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Auburn visits Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.