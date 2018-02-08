ASU signs 17 on National Signing Day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ASU signs 17 on National Signing Day

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley talks about the 2018 Hornet class. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley talks about the 2018 Hornet class. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.

Those 17 student-athletes that signed Wednesday include:

  • Chris Alexander: RB, 5-10, 180 Birmingham, AL/ Parker High School
  • Anthony Craven, K/P, 6-2, 225 Linden, CA/ American River College
  • Eric Felts, DB, 5-11, 180 Eight Mile, AL/ Vigor High School
  • Keenan Isaac, DB, 6-3, 180 Midfield, AL/ Midfield High School
  • Michael Jefferson, WR, 6-3, 200 Mobile, AL/ Murphy High School
  • Joseph Jones, DL, 6-4, 260 Columbus, GA/ Carver High School
  • Damon Lloyd, DL 6-4, 250 Hurtsboro, AL/ Russell County High School
  • Devin March, DE, 6-3, 230 Dothan, AL/ Houston County High School
  • Charlie Maxwell, OL, 6-4, 270 Florence, AL/ Florence high School
  • Andrew Ogletree, DL, 6-4, 260 Columbus, GA/ Carver High School
  • Herbert Parham, DL, 5-11, 250 Edgewood, MD/ Edgewook High School
  • Claudio Quintinilla, K/P, 5-10, 170 Atlanta, GA/ Tri Cities High School
  • Taurrian Stafford, OL, 6-5, 340 Miami Beach, FL/ Miami Central High School
  • Daniel Troutman, DB, 6-0, 170 Atlanta, GA/ Mays High School
  • Bryce Webster, LB, 6-1, 210 Columbus, GA/ Spencer High School
  • Davonte Webster, LB, 6-1, 210 Columbus, GA/ Spencer High School
  • Devontae Winston, DB, 6-0, 180 Clinton, MD/ Monroe Junior College

