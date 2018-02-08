ASU signs 17 on National Signing Day

Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.More >>
Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
As Alabama coach Nick Saban looks ahead to National Signing day come this Wednesday, Bama fans have enjoyed looking back. For the last seven consecutive years, their coach has reeled in the nation’s top-rated recruiting class, and during that span has won four national championships.More >>
The buzz began moments after Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith with the game winning touchdown pass just over three weeks ago. “What will become of Jalen Hurts?”More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
The senior from Brantley has already broken the Troy all-time scoring and the Sun Belt record for three-pointers made records.More >>
Hornets secondary coach Grady Brown will be joining the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018. Brown will take up the position of defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator under head coach Bobby Petrino.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
It’s National Signing Day!More >>
