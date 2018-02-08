Troy adds 5 commits on National Signing Day to 2018 class

Neal Brown continues to build a strong base at Troy. The Trojans are coming off back-to-back 10-plus win seasons for the first time in the school's Division I history. On National Signing Day, the Trojans added five quality players to the future of the program.

In total, the Trojans welcome 20 recruits from the 2018 class.

Jake Andrews, OL, 6-3, 300 Millbrook, AL/ Stanhope Elmore High School

Gerald Bell, OL, 6-4, 300 Bessemer, AL/ Pearl River Community College

Grant Betts, OL, 6-3, 270 Spanish Fort, AL/ Spanish Fort High School

Demontrez Brown, WR, 6-3, 200 Madison, AL/ Bob Jones High School

Will Chaloh Jr., DT, 6-1, 280 Lawrenceville, GA/ Archer High School

Jaquez Dunmore, S, 6-0, 185 Tallahassee, FL/ Godby High School

Levon Fletcher, CB, 5-11, 170 Huntsville. AL/ Randolph School

TJ Harris, S, 6-1, 190 Leesburg, GA/ Lee County High School

Hamilton Hawthorne II, OL, 6-2, 330 Jacksonville, FL/ Sandalwood High School

Jarvis Hayes, DE, 6-4, 230 Slocumb, AL/ Itawanba Community College

John Hines, DE, 6-4, 250 Montgomery, AL/ Southwest Mississippi Community College

AJ Lewis, TE, 6-4, 228 Mobile, AL. / Murphy High School

Kevin Perkins, RB, 6-0, 230 Tunica, MS / Rosa FoNorthwest Mississippi Community College

AJ Pierce, DT, 6-1, 310 Dothan, AL / Northview High School

KJ Robertson, LB, 6-1, 220 Alabaster, AL / Thompson High School

Travis Sailo, DT, 6-3, 285 Buhl, AL/ Iawamba Community College

Traveon Samuel, WR, 5-7, 170 Phenix City, AL / Louisville

Antonio Showers, Jr., BAN, 6-1, 240 Tucker, GA/ Tucker High School

Will Sunderland, S, 6-3, 201 Midwest City, OK/ Midwest City High School

Gunnar Watson, QB, 6-3, 205 Butler, GA / Taylor County High School

