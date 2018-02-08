Dothan moves forward to expand Ross Clark Circle

Dothan wouldn’t be the “Circle City” without Ross Clark Circle. Now the heavily traveled highway that encases part of the city is getting some major upgrades.

City Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve next steps on a project to transform the 4 lane highway into a six-lane highway to three lanes on the northbound side and three southbound. The commission green-lighted crews to complete engineering work and work to move water and sewer lines to prepare for the expansion.

The expansion will be from Cherokee Avenue to Bauman Drive on Ross Clark Circle.

City commissioners hope the change will help ease traffic congestion in one of Dothan’s busiest areas, “We catch a lot of visitor traffic. Not to mention our existing residents and visitors in a 60 miles radius that come to Dothan to work, shop, and do business. It makes a lot of sense,” said City Commissioner John Ferguson.

The 40 million dollar project is paid for by federal money initially put to the side for a potential I-10 Connector project. At this point, that project is no longer happening.

The expansion is expected to take two to three years.

A time frame some businesses along Ross Clark Circle hope wraps sooner rather than later, “I’m happy about the widening project. I think that’s going to help out in the long run, but the problem is if you go too long on these projects, and they’re not efficient on them and I’ve seen that before a lot of times with these state projects and county projects and local projects, you reroute traffic,” said Matthew Howell, Owner and Operator of Atlanta Bread Company.

“You change the market dynamic and people who would normally come down a certain pathway or road will go somewhere else and you may never get that back because it becomes a habit for them.”

Commissioner Ferguson says the construction phase will be difficult and even once the road design changes are done, it will take some getting used to for drivers, “All businesses should be easily assessable, you just might have to take a different route.”

But he says it’s all for the betterment of Dothan, “At the end of the day it’ll help us handle the volume we have now and the chance to grow as the city does grow in the future,” said Ferguson.

Drivers can expect to see construction work on lanes and medians by the end of the year.

There will also be other smaller projects done along with this expansion, including the expansion of Highway 84 West inside and outside Ross Clark Circle. The intersection of Westgate and Highway 84 will also see some improvements.

