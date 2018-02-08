NWS preliminary report shows damage in Chilton County from EF-0 tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed storm damage in Chilton County was the result of a tornado, according to the Associated Press.

AP reports the weather service says a week tornado ripped through around 2.5 miles for three minutes in Jemison on Wednesday. The tornado was classified as an EF-0, with top winds estimated at 80 MPH.

Jemison Police reported damage to homes, power lines, and roadways.

Powerful straight-line winds also caused damage to homes along Harden Road in Houston County. In total, five mobile homes received minor damage and 1 was completely destroyed.

The weather service says storm survey teams will head out to Autauga, Marengo, Hale, and Sumter counties to look at storm damage.

