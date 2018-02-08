Eric: Enjoy Thursday because rain returns this weekend

Temperatures are a good 20 to 30 degrees colder this morning than 24 hours ago. So it goes when you're behind a cold front. Skies are expected to continue to clear out through the morning as sunshine dominates our Thursday but this quiet stretch is short-lived as moisture and rain will be returning to Alabama sooner versus later.

TODAY: Upper 30s and lower 40s are common this morning, but many locations will find their way to either side of 60 degrees on a sunny afternoon. Soak up the vitamin D while you can.

TOMORROW: While we may start the day with some sunshine, clouds will be streaming northward as the flow turns southwesterly. That will usher in fresh moisture and thicken our cloud cover initially. Eventually, scattered showers will start to fall by the afternoon and beyond.

ACTIVE STRETCH AHEAD: Rain and storms will become more widespread into our weekend as temperatures surge toward 70 degrees. Severe weather is not currently expected, but the rain is likely to affect outdoor plans.

Continued moisture will result in a rain risk spilling over into early next week, too. It appears sunshine will become a rare commodity beyond today and early tomorrow.

Models suggest rainfall totals over the next seven days will be in the two to four-inch range (generally) across the area. That's a good bit of water.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.