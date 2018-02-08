GoFundMe set up for family of 9-year-old killed in crash

A car crash on Feb. 2 resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was enrolled in the Pike Road school system.

The tragedy has brought together the small community surrounding Pike Road. Locals have started a GoFundMe page for the Webb family. The campaign has been shared 80 times on Facebook, including by Pike Road Schools.

So far, over $5,000 has been raised in only 17 hours. The page hopes to reach or even surpassing the $10,000 goal.

You can donate to the Webb family using this GoFundMe page.

