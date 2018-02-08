Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright to run as Republican for 2nd District seat

Former Rep. Bobby Bright says he will challenge Rep. Martha Roby for Alabama's 2nd congressional district seat. (Source: WBRC photo)

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright will run as a Republican for Alabama's 2nd congressional district seat.

Bright made the announcement at the Alabama Republican Party Headquarters in Birmingham Thursday morning saying he has always been a conservative and will be more effective in Washington as a Republican.

"I tried to be a Democrat, and I didn't do the job as a Democrat that I wanted to do," Bright said, "mainly because my beliefs are conservative and that kind of held me back."

Bright said he's now "aligning my political philosophy in line with the party," and cited other Alabama political leaders who have switched from the Democrat to the Republican party over the years.

"There's a lot of good people in Alabama. They don't really support people because of the labels. What they do is they support you because of your hard work," he explained.

Bright served in Congress from 2009 to 2011. He is also a former Montgomery mayor.

Martha Roby, a Republican, currently holds the 2nd District seat, which covers portions of Montgomery, Elmore, and Autauga counties and much of the southeastern portion of the state into the Wiregrass.

Roby defeated Bright in the 2010 general election.

Bright said if elected again, he'll push to reduce the deficit and work to get a balanced budget. He said he'll also push to get District 2 represented again on the Agriculture and Armed Services committees.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.