Editorial: Lock them up and throw away the key

Dr. Larry Nassar, the elite sports doctor and sexual predator was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in jail.

This sick deviant pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. The number that came out to testify against him was 150. The parents of these girls, one as young as six years old are having to cope with how this could have happened to their child when at times they were in the same room when these vile acts took place.

Sexual predators don’t act and associate with others like normal people. They are cunning and manipulative to ensure they get what they desire. These brave young women are heroes in my book for speaking up. No prison, no punishment could be harsh enough for this disgusting man.

Here in Elmore County, Germaine Moore turned himself in to authorities this week.

Law enforcement identified him as the individual in the sexual abuse video that went viral. We cannot allow people like this to prey on our children. If convicted, I can only hope that the judge and jury who he goes in front of follows suit and treats him like Larry Nassar.

Lock them up and throw away the key. I sense those incarcerated don’t think kindly of child molesters either. So, here’s hoping those predators don’t get solitary confinement.

