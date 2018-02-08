New program giving MPS students edge

There’s a new program in the Montgomery public school system that’s giving students an edge. They’ve been using it for about a year and it’s already making a difference. It’s called Edgenuity.



"It's hard for teachers to get around the classroom and really target students based on their individual level,” said Dr. Quebe Bradford, the MPS Student Achievement Coordinator. “But with Edgenuity they are really able to focus on what students needs are."

The program is part of what’s called blended learning. It’s a mixture of computer programs and traditional classroom teaching. Edgenuity works to pinpoint specific needs for each student.



"So what happens is a student takes a pre-test, a screener. After that, they take a diagnostic that really looks at where there are foundational gaps and then it creates an individual learning plan for those students,” Bradford said.

This program is available at all schools in Montgomery County. And it’s not just for kids who are struggling or are behind. It’s been a big hit at Capitol Heights Middle School.

"It helps all students,” said Keisha Howard with Capitol Heights Middle School. “Students who are at a low level can get built up so they are on level. Students who are on level can go even higher."



Perhaps the most important message from educators about this program, it can be and should be used at home. If there is a computer or mobile device the student can use they can keep getting the benefits of the program at home.



