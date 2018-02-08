Tallapoosa County agent a rock star in fight against drugs

Fred White is the quiet type. He is unassuming. No flash. No Drama.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection to an early January shooting in Lubbock, Texas has been arrested in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service.More >>
Three people, including two teens, were shot Tuesday evening in Montgomery.More >>
A Montgomery jury has convicted an 18-year-old for the Sept. 2016 armed robbery and carjacking of a woman at a local restaurant's drive-thru.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Miles College student was stabbed multiple times by a roommate inside a dorm room on Sunday, according to Fairfield Police and Miles College personnel.More >>
A 19-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with murder after a victim was fatally shot Saturday.More >>
MPD and Medics responded to the 2000 block of E South Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject shot.More >>
A now former Phenix City Police Officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after a woman in custody accuses him of sexual assault.More >>
