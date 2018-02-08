Tallapoosa County agent continues fight against drugs

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task force seems to find itself busier than ever. Just this month alone, they have arrested seven people on various drug charges ranging from possession of controlled substances to possessing drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are 27-year-old Sykeithrius Goggans, 19-year-old Jacorious Burton, 26-year-old Joey Gilbert, 61-year-old Jackie Holley, 42-year-old Degretio Sandlin, 21-year-old Kagan Hall and 27-year-old Christopher 'Da Weekend' Jones. All of the suspects are from Alex City and Dadeville. The task force also recovered more than $13,000 in cash.

While multiple drug arrests aren't that uncommon these days, it's the quantity this task force is reeling in and breaking records along the way.

Sgt. Fred White spent his lunch hour with the Kiwanis Club in Alex City, touting the success of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force in the drug fight.

"These are some of the areas that are highly patrolled," White told the small lunch crowd.

White also pointed out some sober reminders that remains a fight everyday.

"We do what we have to do to affect an arrest to make the case," he said.

White himself is the quiet type, unassuming. No flash, no drama but gets the job done, and was recognized recently at the Central Alabama Crimestoppers awards luncheon in Montgomery. He was presented an award based on investigating more than 600 drug cases last year and arresting more than 400 people.

How does White do it with only a three man team?

"You got to have the passion for it to do it, and it's not just to put everyone in jail. The ones that deserve to go to jail.. of course that's what our job is," he said.

The task force always has to stay ahead of the game in terms of what new illegal drug is floating around. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett started the team in 1994.

"We don't have to win every time, but the drug dealers do. It's like a game of chess," White said.

It would be easy to say White is spinning his wheels in the war against drugs. Afterall, this battle has been around for a long time, but the veteran feels differently.

25 percent of those arrested in 2017 ended up getting meaningful prison terms.

"Our children are leaders of tomorrow and if we give in now, then what type of future will we have?" said White.

And based on the most recent arrests this week of eight suspects, it appears White and his crew may be headed for another big year, flying high in the war against drugs.

White says he will occasionally get a 'thank you' from someone he arrested who turned his life around from abusing drugs.

