German Shepherd injured in Alex City fire receives good prognosis

A 4-year-old German Shepherd is in much better condition after almost dying from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning in an Alex City house fire.

On Jan. 3, crews responded to a home on Jefferson Street and found heavy smoke rolling from the residence and flames beginning to show. After stabilizing the blaze, crews entered the home to search the residence.

Firefighters found a German Shepherd, named Adler, inside the home. After pulling him to safety they began giving him life-saving treatments.

After the fire, Adler was taken to the Dadeville Animal Clinic, which is run by Alumni of Auburn’s veterinary school, for further treatment. Adler was stabilized but was still considered critical and was referred to the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Once we stabilized him, we conducted a thorough examination,” Dr. Lowe a veterinary resident in the Emergency and Critical Care Service said. “In addition to the smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, Adler also suffered upper airway inflammation and eye ulceration, and he could not walk.”

Adler remained a patient in the Intensive Critical Care Unit for 10 days, undergoing medical treatment as well as rehabilitation to help him recover his ability to walk, before being discharged to his owners.

Adler’s recent follow-up examination showed a good prognosis for a complete recovery.

“I can’t say that he is back to normal, but he is remarkable,” Brad Mullins Adler’s owner said. “We are so thankful for the firemen and other emergency responders in Alex City who saved Adler from the burning house; we are grateful for the veterinarians at the Dadeville Animal Clinic who were able to get him stabilized so we could get him to Auburn; and we are grateful to the veterinarians at Auburn for everything they have done for him.”

