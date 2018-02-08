Montgomery Zoo welcomes baby African Pygmy Hippo

Zoo staff say the two love walking around and greeting onlookers (Source: Montgomery Zoo)

The Montgomery Zoo debuted its new baby African Pygmy Hippo on Thursday.

The male calf and its mother, Lola, made their public debut in a special exhibit constructed in the Zoo’s South American realm. The two will be on exhibit daily for a limited number of hours, pending husbandry needs, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials say the two really love walking around their display and greeting onlookers.

If you would like to know whether or not Lola and her calf are on display, please check with the zoo’s admission staff.

