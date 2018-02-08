Montgomery officer resigns after guilty plea

A Montgomery police officer who was initially indicted on felony sex charges has resigned after pleading guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Deonte Hamner pleaded guilty to assault third degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 27, court documents indicate.

Following his guilty plea, Hamner resigned from his position as a police officer. Capt. Regina Duckett confirms Hamner was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his trial.

Hamner was initially indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on sodomy first degree and custodial sexual misconduct in May 2016.

The charges were related to an incident that happened in June 2016. Court records alleged Hamner forced another man to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint while on duty. The assault was alleged to have occurred after Hamner stopped the victim’s vehicle because of a noise complaint.

