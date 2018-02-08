Voyeurism bill aims to make "upskirting" illegal

Senate lawmakers approved legislation which would make voyeurism illegal.

It would be illegal to secretly take video or photos under a person's clothes - a lewd practice sometimes known as "upskirting" - under a bill passed by the Alabama Senate.

The bill would make it a crime to secretly photograph or record the "private, intimate body parts of another person, without that person's consent" in a setting where the person should be able to expect privacy.

Republican Sen. Clyde Chambliss of Prattville said it has been difficult to prosecute offenders under existing law.

Currently most people caught “upskirting” are charged with aggravated criminal surveillance.

Those found guilty could be charged with a class C felony, while anyone under the age of 16 would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Chambliss said the legislation was inspired by a case where a man, while pretending to browse on a store's lower shelf, secretly filmed up a woman's skirt.

State senators on Thursday voted 27-0 for the legislation. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

