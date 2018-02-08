Auburn University nature center added to Alabama Birding Trails

The Alabama Birding Trails has announced that Auburn University’s Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve will be designated as an Alabama Birding Trail location. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Birding Trails has announced that Auburn University’s Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve will be designated as an Alabama Birding Trail location as part of the regional Piedmont Valley Birding Trail.

The Kreher Preserve and Nature center receives about 30,000 visitors every year, and naturalists say they have been working for quite some time to receive this honor.

“We’ve been working on it for several years. When the Piedmont Birding Trail first came out we figured out that we should be a part of that. So we put in paperwork and were waiting very patiently for this to all happen, so we are just excited. We belong on the trail," said Kreher Preserve and Nature Center Outreach Administrator Jennifer Lolley.

“We have to demonstrate that we have the resources and capabilities that will allow birds to come in. For example, we have a habitat, very diversified habitat, that will call in a number of species of birds that birders can enjoy seeing,” said Kreher Preserve and Nature Center Principal Organizer Lew Scharph.

The 120-acre property features seven distinct habitats and around 80 different bird species that can be seen throughout the year.

The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is located at 2222 North College Street in Auburn. It is open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset. Admission is free.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.