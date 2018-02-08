Emergency lane closures on I-65 NB near Prattville/Millbrook exit

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to make emergency lane closures on Interstate 65 north Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The closures will take place at mile marker 180.3, just north of the Prattville/Millbrook exit.

Closures will remain in effect until at least 6 p.m. as crews work to patch potholes.

Motorists are urged to use caution and to expect delays in this area while it is a construction zone.

