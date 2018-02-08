Lanes appear reopened on I-65 NB near Prattville/Millbrook exit - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes appear reopened on I-65 NB near Prattville/Millbrook exit

Lanes have reopened on I-65 northbound near the Prattville/Millbrook exit, Alabama Department of Transportation cameras show. 

ALDOT made emergency lane closures Thursday afternoon and into the evening at mile marker 180.3 so crews could patch potholes.

