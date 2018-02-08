8 arrested in Tallapoosa County drug bust

A series of search warrant executions that began Friday has led to eight arrests and the seizure of multiple controlled substances.

The search warrant executions began in the Alexander City area and concluded in Dadeville. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Alexander City Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, Alexander City Housing Authority and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, seized 10 grams of synthetic marijuana, 235 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of Dab, 60 pharmaceutical pills, a 1979 Caprice Classic and $13, 286 in cash.

Those arrested and charged are:

Sykeithrius Goggans, 27, of Alexander City; charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacorious Burton, 19, of Alexander City; charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joey Gilbert, 26, of Alexander City; charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jackie Holley, 61, of Alexander City; charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Degretio Sandlin, 42, of Alexander City; charged with 2 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kagan Hall, 21, of Dadeville; charged with trafficking hydrocodone, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher "Da Weekend" Jones, 27, of Dadeville; charged with trafficking hydrocodone, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Justavious Williams, 26, Jacksons Gap; charged with 6 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing.



