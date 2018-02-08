Police looking for missing Wetumpka teen last seen Friday

16-year-old Hannah Marie Knighten was last seen Friday at Wetumpka High School. (Source: Wetumpka Police Department)

The Wetumpka Police Department is actively looking for a missing teenage girl. According to police, Hannah Marie Knighten, 16, has been missing since Friday.

According to police, they were alerted by the father. Police say the father went to pick Knighten up from Wetumpka High School around 5 p.m., but she was not there.

Police say friends and family of Knighten have been trying to help find her through friends and Facebook.

Knighten is reported to be 5'1" tall and weigh 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Knighten's last known whereabouts is encouraged to call 215-STOP.

