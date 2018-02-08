Wetumpka teen found safe a week after being reported missing

A teen who went missing on Feb. 2 has been found safe, according to officials with the Wetumpka Police Department.

Wetumpka Police say, Hannah Marie Knighten, 16, was found safe and unharmed on Friday. No other details surrounding her return have been released.

Police began searching for Knighten’s after her father reported that she was missing.

Knighten’s father said when he went to pick her up from Wetumpka High School around 5 p.m. she was not there. Since then, family members had been trying to locate her through friends and Facebook.

