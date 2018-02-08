Josh: Wet weekend ahead for Alabama

TORNADO SURVEYS CONTINUE: NWS Birmingham has confirmed EF-0 tornadoes yesterday in Chilton and Autauga counties. Survey teams are still evaluating damage in Lee and Marengo counties. We should know more about that later today or tomorrow. Here's the info on the Chilton/Autauga tornadoes: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201802082235-KBMX-NOUS44-PNSBMX

A PERFECT DAY: It doesn't get much better than today - especially this time of year! A chilly morning gradually turned into a comfortably cool afternoon, a light breeze and plentiful sunshine put the exclamation point on a beautiful late Winter day. I hope you enjoyed every second, because, like all good things, this perfect weather must end..

RAIN RETURNS: After a clear, chilly night, clouds will increase tomorrow. Scattered rain develops Friday afternoon and evening; it won't rain on everyone, but some pockets of rain are a good bet. Waves of rain will develop Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, a good soaking is likely through the weekend. I don't expect it to rain every minute of every day, but intervals of rain will make outdoor activities a soggy proposition.

A FEW RUMBLES: Temperatures will warm into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. This surface warmth could support a few thunderstorms. But, wind shear is limited and temperatures aloft aren't very supportive of sustained updrafts. Translation - there will probably be a few thunderstorms, but we don't expect severe weather.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN: A widespread 2-4" rainfall is likely over the next week or so. This rain should help reduce the drought conditions that have developed across Alabama..

