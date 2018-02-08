Man, woman charged after drugs found in 3 kids' systems

Anthony Artez Williams and Tiffany Danielle Seales have each been charged with five counts of chemical endangerment. (Source: Dothan Police Department)

Two adults have been charged after children in their home tested positive for having drugs in their systems.

Anthony Artez Williams and Tiffany Danielle Seales were arrested by Dothan police officers and charged with five counts of chemical endangerment.

A search of their home was conducted back in December which resulted in the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police said the drugs were accessible to the five children ages 9, 7, 6, 1 and the final just 5-months-old.

Police say the children were tested and the lab results revealed three of the five had drugs in their system.

