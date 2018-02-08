NWS: Tornado confirmed in Autauga County Wednesday

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Autauga County Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service confirms.

NWS reports the tornado touched down at 7:04 a.m. and ended four minutes later at 7:08. It touched down west of County Road 79 in rural Autauga County, then moved eastward crossing County Road 19. NWS estimates it reached peak winds of 70 mph.

Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along the tornado's path, and a single family home sustained minor siding damage. The damage path widened just to the west of County Road 19 and quickly dissipated. No further damage was found further east on U.S. Highway 82.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported due to this tornado.

NWS teams are also surveying damage in Marengo and Lee counties.



