'I hope he burns in hell': New accuser steps forward after viral video arrest

Octavia Slaten says Germaine Moore dated her mother when she was a child. She says during that time he molested her and her sister. (Source: Fox 2 Detroit)

The man investigators believe to be at the center of a viral video sexually assaulting a 6-year-old-girl remains in the Elmore County Jail on a $5 million cash bond. Germaine Moore was arrested Tuesday in Millbrook, but it was days prior when investigators had their first break in the case.

Now we know Moore is charged with sexually abusing three young victims, but others are coming forward, stating Moore has been victimizing children for some time.

It was a Detroit mother who saw the viral video, immediately realizing it was her daughter who was being forced to perform a sex act. Shockingly, it took a Detroit news station to get the ball rolling at police headquarters.

The mother reached out to Fox 2 in Detroit, stating she had filed a report with police but nothing was happening with the case.

“It's not just one of my daughters, it's all three of them please help me,” the message begged.

“Sex crimes wasn't made aware of it immediately and that was a problem for me,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig stated. “I can tell you I am angry right now because there was a slight delay."

Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.

“This could have been prevented," she explained. "He already hurt so many little girls.”

Slaten's mother dated Moore when she was 12 and she says he molested her and her sister during that time.

“His hands were in my pants and he was rubbing all over my private parts,” Slated said. “It was years down the line and my little sister told me the things he did to her.”

When Slaten was 12 she told her mother about the abuse, but she says her mother didn't believe her at the time.

“Later on when she seen child porn and all types of stuff on his computer, she was like ‘ok, that's enough,’” Slaten recalled of her mother.

Investigators say Moore abused the three victims in Detroit and in Alabama, accounting for 16 total felony counts.

“I want him to burn in hell,” Slaten said. “I want him to be tortured. I want him to know the way I felt.”

Prosecutors in Alabama believe they have a strong case. During Moore’s first appearance, Circuit Judge Bill Lewis said in the interest of justice, he felt Elmore County should prosecute Moore First.

At last check, Michigan’s governor has not filed the appropriate paperwork with Alabama's governor to extradite Moore back to Detroit for prosecution.

