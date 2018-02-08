Unregistered sex offender sought in Lowndes County

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender. According to officials, they have been unable to locate or get in contact with the suspect, forcing the sheriff's office to charge him with several charges.

Tyrone Baston Lawson III now has several warrants including, failing to register with local law enforcement, failing to comply with identification requirements, and failing to update required registration information.

Lawson, 25, has been convicted of second-degree rape involving a 14-year-old juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 334-548-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

