Unregistered sex offender sought in Lowndes County turns self in

A convicted sex offender who was the subject of a search in Lowndes County has turned himself in.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Tyrone Baston Lawson III after not being able to locate or get in contact with him.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lawson turned himself into the Lowndes County Detention Facility around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Lawson is now facing several charges including failing to register with local law enforcement, failing to comply with identification requirements, and failing to update required registration information.

Lawson, 25, has been convicted of second-degree rape involving a 14-year-old juvenile.

