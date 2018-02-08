Troy King signs papers to run for Attorney General

Troy King officially announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for Alabama's Attorney General.

King made the announcement in his hometown of Elba and signed the qualification papers. He served as the state's Attorney General from 2004 to 2010.

King said he is running because he loves Alabama and because he believes it is time to fix the problems with the state.

"The last eight years have been filled with politicians putting their own interests ahead of ours," King said. "We watched as politicians passed a new ethics law which they thought nobody would notice when they turned around and broke it.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall, Chess Bedsole and Alice Martin are also seeking the Republican nomination for the position.

