Houston Academy hopes to end year on strong note

The Raiders are 22-5 on the season and looking to get back to a regional.More >>
Karl Dunbar, the defensive line coach at Alabama for the last two seasons, is leaving Tuscaloosa to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same capacity.More >>
In total, the Trojans welcome 20 recruits from the 2018 class.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
It’s National Signing Day!More >>
National Signing Day at Lee High School in Montgomery had a little bit of a pall in the air as seven players signed letters of intent to play college football.More >>
