Houston Academy hopes to end year on strong note

The Houston Academy Raiders have had a successful season to date on the hardwood.

The Raiders are 22-5 on the season and looking to get back to a regional.

The Raiders began the season with 14 straight victories before they suffered their first loss of the season.

A key to Houston Academy’s success has been the team’s ability to shoot the ball better and turn it over less this season. Another sign this team has what it takes is they are able to win the close games. The Raiders have played five games that have been one possession games this year and HA is 4-1 in such games.

Now with a chance to make a run after the area tournament, the Raiders are hoping this is their chance.

“We had an expectation of 20 wins this year and we’ve surpassed that, but we’re not satisfied,” said senior point guard Henry Mitchell. “We’re going to keep on trying to win and take it one game at a time.”

“We’re trying just one game at a time,” said guard William Morris. “If you look too far forward, you’re out like that. So, we’re just taking it one game at a time and if we keep doing that then we can go as far as we want.”

“People look at trying to do state championships and try to look to see who’s ranked ahead of you, all you can do is take care of the game you were playing in, all you have to do is be the best team on the court the day you play,” said head coach Ron Watson.

The Raiders will look to clinch the area title on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.