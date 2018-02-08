Montgomery's BONDS program grants awarded

A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.More >>
Bill Wiles, a wounded veteran, said his doctor has been prescribing substantially smaller doses of the medication he takes for chronic pain over the last few months.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
