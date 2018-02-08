Montgomery's BONDS program grants awarded

Mayor Strange and other city leaders celebrated the Building Our Neighborhood for Development and Success program Thursday night and awarded grants to organizations dedicated to improving Montgomery's quality of life.

The BONDS program provides training, networking opportunities and financial assistance to neighborhood associations and individuals. Thursday night at the Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet some of the grants were awarded. This is the 19th year for the event. The hard work of groups and individuals was recognized, and grants awarded to neighborhood associations and groups around Montgomery.

Some of the other resources available through the program were showcased. The goal is to create a large network of associations working together to strengthen neighborhoods and reinforce the fabric of what makes our city great.

“We know police can't do it alone. So it takes all of working together to get things done," Regina Meadows, BONDS Program Dir. told WSFA 12 News. "Anything. So when neighborhoods combine and work together and form ways to get information across to somebody else a lot quicker or course it's going to be a benefit because you don't have to go and search for people and information because it's already available to you so that cuts down response time and a number of things. So it's just a resource. It's an asset."

If you'd like to get your neighborhood association involved in the BONDS program or for more information on the program, contact Regina Meadows at 334-625-2207.

